West Bengal School Summer Holidays 2025: Early Break dates and details

The West Bengal Education Department has issued a notice that schools' summer holidays will begin earlier than usual in 2025. The move will come as a relief for students and teachers who generally wait until mid-May for vacation.

Summer Holidays Start Date and Duration

The summer break will start on April 30, 2025. Although no specific time frame has been mentioned, it typically lasts for about 20 days. This early vacation is intended to counter the impact of rising temperature and humidity levels throughout the state.

Reasons Behind the Early Vacation

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that the severe heat would be mitigated by beginning the vacation early for the convenience and well-being of students. This initiative showcases the state government's concern towards student health and well-being.

Districts Affected and Recommended School Timings

Nine West Bengal districts have suggested changing school timings for students of primary schools to morning hours to shield them from the heat. These districts are:

Bankura

Purulia

Jhargram

East Medinipur

West Medinipur

Howrah

Hooghly

North 24 Parganas

South 24 Parganas

What Students and Parents Should Do

To prepare in advance for the early beginning of the vacation, students and parents should:

Maintain contact with school authorities for updates

Be alert to look out for the official circular from the Education Department

Be prepared accordingly for the early beginning of the vacation

Government's Commitment to Student Health

The advanced release of the summer vacation is an indication of the state government's concern for the health and welfare of students. As a matter of proactive action, the government intends to minimize the risk of heat-related ailments among the students.

While schools gear up for the holidays, parents, teachers, and school staff are urged to remain informed through official announcements and make plans for a safe and enjoyable summer vacation.

