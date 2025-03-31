Noida Lamborghini Accident: Who is the YouTuber Car Owner with over 18 Million Followers?

In a crash in Noida's Sector 94 on Sunday, two building workers were hurt. The Lamborghini was owned by Mridul, a YouTuber with 18.7 million Instagram followers who lives in Supernova in Sector 94.

Ajmer-based car dealer Deepak Kumar was test-driving the expensive car when it went off the road and hit workers who were sitting on the sidewalk next to a building that was still being built. According to what the cops said, Deepak came to Noida to check out how well the Lamborghini, which is registered to Mridul, was running.

Deepak brought the car back around 5 p.m., after trying it and shopping all day. During this time, he lost control of the car and hit two workers, hurting both of them in the arms and legs. Two others just barely got away without getting hurt badly.

The whole thing became public because of a video of Deepak and a witness that went viral. The angry person asking Deepak if he was doing tricks was caught on camera. Deepak's rude answer, "Is anyone dead?" caused a lot of anger on social media.

The cops arrested Deepak right away at the Sector 126 station and filed an FIR under sections 281 (driving too fast) and 125. The car was also taken away.Also, the police admitted that the accident had raised new worries about high-performance cars being driven carelessly on busy city streets, especially by people who aren't trained to follow the speed limits.