Hyderabad Real Estate Growth: Skyscrapers Contribute to Rising Heat

Hyderabad is experiencing an increase in the urban heat island (UHI) effect, particularly in areas like Gachibowli, Madhapur, and Kokapet, due to the rise in high-rise buildings. This surge in construction is a result of the relaxed floor space index (FSI) policy, which has led to higher buildings in the city. As a result, the core urban areas of Hyderabad are now 1.9°C warmer than the surrounding peri-urban areas because of heat being trapped by high-rise buildings and dark roads.

The situation worsens at night. While the peri-urban areas cool by 12.3°C, the city core cools only by 9.7°C. These hot nights, caused by the urban heat island effect, pose significant health risks. They prevent the body from cooling down properly, causing stress and potential long-term health problems.

The growing urban heat island effect was highlighted in the socio-economic survey report presented during the recent Assembly session. The report referred to the “Urban Heat Stress Tracker-Hyderabad,” published by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), which tracks this rising issue.

To combat the UHI effect, experts suggest expanding green infrastructure, such as increasing tree cover, creating rooftop gardens, and using reflective building materials. Other measures include widening streets, improving ventilation, preserving water bodies, and maintaining open spaces. The FSI policy, which ranges from 6 to 13, has contributed to increased real estate development but also intensified the city’s heat issue. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) approved 74 high-rise buildings and several commercial towers in 2023-24.

Hyderabad needs to balance growth with measures to reduce heat stress and create a more sustainable environment.