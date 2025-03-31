Ugadi 2025 Event: Fusion of heritage, artistry, and exquisite jewellery

This Ugadi, Siddhartha Jewellers, led by Nagini Prasad, brought together culture, elegance, and festivity at a vibrant event held at the MLA & MP Colony Cultural Centre in Hyderabad. In collaboration with the renowned classical dance troupe Parampara, the evening unfolded as a mesmerizing fusion of heritage, artistry, and exquisite jewellery.

The celebration paid a beautiful homage to tradition, featuring breathtaking classical dance performances by Parampara. This was followed by a special felicitation ceremony where Nagini Prasad honoured the talented dancers with heartfelt appreciation and traditional gifts. Adding to the grandeur, the event also offered an exclusive preview of Siddhartha Jewellers’ Ugadi Collection—an ode to ancient aesthetics, temple art, and timeless craftsmanship.

The evening was graced by esteemed socialites and dignitaries, who lauded the initiative for celebrating culture, community, and artistry. The stunning jewellery collection, intricately designed with emeralds, diamonds, and gold, perfectly complemented the rich classical performances, making the night a true testament to tradition and elegance.