Hyderabad Weekend Events on April 5 and 6
Hyderabad is all set to light up this weekend with an exciting lineup of events, including a special night with Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. From comedy to kayaking and storytelling, there's something for everyone. Here's what you can look forward to on April 5th and 6th, 2025.
One Night Only with Arjun Rampal
Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
Time: 9:00 PM onwards
Location: One8 Commune, Hyderabad
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal takes on a new role as DJ for an unforgettable night filled with music and exclusive vibes.
Kaushik Dhwanee: 13 Years of Music, Dance, and Colors
Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM–8:50 PM (3 hours 20 minutes)
Location: Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Hyderabad
Celebrate 13 years of Kaushik Dhwanee with a blend of classical music and dance performances.
Sufi Night
Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM–11:00 PM (4 hours)
Location: Tara Moroccan Kitchen, Hyderabad
Immerse yourself in soulful Sufi music and dance at this cultural event.
Charades Night
Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM–10:00 PM (2 hours)
Location: Casa D' Mocha, Hyderabad
Join in on a fun-filled Charades game with creative challenges and team battles.
Bookgasm – A Book Lovers Gathering
Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
Time: 12:30 PM–3:30 PM (3 hours)
Location: Chai Pani Cafe, Hyderabad
For book lovers, share your favorite reads, explore new genres, and participate in a book exchange.
The Oopar Meetup
Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM–8:30 PM (3 hours)
Location: Ironhill Cafe, Gachibowli
Meet new people and make connections through icebreaker games and social activities.
Fun Kayaking at Durgam Cheruvu
Date: Saturday, April 5–Sunday, April 27, 2025
Time: 9:30 AM
Location: Durgam Cheruvu, Hyderabad
Experience the thrill of kayaking in a beautiful and safe environment with expert guidance.
Pizza Making Workshop at Akan
Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
Time: 1:00 PM–4:00 PM (3 hours)
Location: Akan, Hyderabad
Learn how to make pizza from scratch, including kneading, topping, and baking, in this hands-on workshop.
Anaganaga (Storytelling Show)
Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM (1 hour)
Location: Our Sacred Space, Hyderabad
Experience a delightful storytelling show by Bhoomika Theatre Group for kids and adults alike.
Clean but Mean by Rupen Paul (Stand-Up Comedy)
Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM (1 hour 15 minutes)
Location: The Street Comedy Club, Hyderabad
Enjoy a comedy show by Rupen Paul, filled with relatable humor and no profanity.
This weekend promises to be packed with fun, music, food, and more across Hyderabad. Don't miss out on the fantastic events happening around the city!