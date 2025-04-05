Hyderabad Weekend Events on April 5 and 6

Hyderabad is all set to light up this weekend with an exciting lineup of events, including a special night with Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. From comedy to kayaking and storytelling, there's something for everyone. Here's what you can look forward to on April 5th and 6th, 2025.

One Night Only with Arjun Rampal

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Time: 9:00 PM onwards

Location: One8 Commune, Hyderabad

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal takes on a new role as DJ for an unforgettable night filled with music and exclusive vibes.

Kaushik Dhwanee: 13 Years of Music, Dance, and Colors

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM–8:50 PM (3 hours 20 minutes)

Location: Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Hyderabad

Celebrate 13 years of Kaushik Dhwanee with a blend of classical music and dance performances.

Sufi Night

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM–11:00 PM (4 hours)

Location: Tara Moroccan Kitchen, Hyderabad

Immerse yourself in soulful Sufi music and dance at this cultural event.

Charades Night

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM–10:00 PM (2 hours)

Location: Casa D' Mocha, Hyderabad

Join in on a fun-filled Charades game with creative challenges and team battles.

Bookgasm – A Book Lovers Gathering

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 12:30 PM–3:30 PM (3 hours)

Location: Chai Pani Cafe, Hyderabad

For book lovers, share your favorite reads, explore new genres, and participate in a book exchange.

The Oopar Meetup

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM–8:30 PM (3 hours)

Location: Ironhill Cafe, Gachibowli

Meet new people and make connections through icebreaker games and social activities.

Fun Kayaking at Durgam Cheruvu

Date: Saturday, April 5–Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time: 9:30 AM

Location: Durgam Cheruvu, Hyderabad

Experience the thrill of kayaking in a beautiful and safe environment with expert guidance.

Pizza Making Workshop at Akan

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM–4:00 PM (3 hours)

Location: Akan, Hyderabad

Learn how to make pizza from scratch, including kneading, topping, and baking, in this hands-on workshop.

Anaganaga (Storytelling Show)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM (1 hour)

Location: Our Sacred Space, Hyderabad

Experience a delightful storytelling show by Bhoomika Theatre Group for kids and adults alike.

Clean but Mean by Rupen Paul (Stand-Up Comedy)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM (1 hour 15 minutes)

Location: The Street Comedy Club, Hyderabad

Enjoy a comedy show by Rupen Paul, filled with relatable humor and no profanity.

This weekend promises to be packed with fun, music, food, and more across Hyderabad. Don't miss out on the fantastic events happening around the city!