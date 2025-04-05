NTR, Trivikram Steal Show at Mad Square Blockbuster Success Meet

It was an evening of celebration, nostalgia, and laughter as the team behind the blockbuster MAD Square gathered at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad for the grand Blockbuster MAXX Success Celebrations. The energy hit the roof as ‘Man of the Masses’ Jr. NTR graced the event as the chief guest, leaving fans roaring with excitement.

A Night to Remember

The true show-stealer was Jr. NTR’s warm and emotional speech that left a lasting impact. He praised the cast and crew for delivering a film that brought smiles and joy to audiences. “Making people laugh is one of the biggest blessings. No matter the hardships, laughter gives us strength to move on. And today, director Kalyan Shankar has given us that gift,” he said.

NTR’s heartfelt shout-outs to the team added a personal touch to the celebrations. He lauded Murali for his role as the father, celebrated Anthony’s iconic mass-style entry, and declared Vishnu Oi as the soul of the film. Recalling emotional memories, NTR remembered late filmmaker Sobhan while praising his sons Sangeeth and Santosh Shoban for carrying forward their father's legacy.

He also had a special mention for Ram Nithin, calling his comic timing impressive and joking that it made him consider doing Adhurs 2. NTR shared a sweet anecdote about Narne Nithiin, recalling how a shy young Nithiin once confided in him about his dream to become an actor. “Today, seeing his growth makes me proud,” NTR said.

In classic style, NTR wrapped his speech with gratitude for the entire team and especially producer Nagavamsi, calling him the "unseen force" behind MAD Square’s success. “His words might be tough, but his heart is golden,” he added.

Trivikram’s Tribute

Star director Trivikram Srinivas also graced the occasion and kept it short but powerful. “It’s difficult to praise your own family at a family function,” he said, before calling Jr. NTR a true ‘giant’ — a sentiment that echoed with fans chanting his name.

Voices of Gratitude

Hero Narne Nithiin credited Jr. NTR for giving the original MAD the momentum it needed. “There was no buzz after MAD-1, but NTR anna launched the trailer, and that changed everything. We owe him big time.”

Sangeeth Shoban called NTR’s presence a dream come true, while Ram Nithin expressed deep gratitude for NTR's continuous support. “You were the first big star I met in the industry, and now you’re here again for MAD Square. It means everything,” he said.

Director’s Note

Director Kalyan Shankar extended his heartfelt thanks to everyone, especially his pillars of support — Nagavamsi, Chinnababu, and editor Naveen Nooli. “Without them, none of this would be possible,” he said, acknowledging every actor and technician who brought his vision to life.

A Celebration of Teamwork

The event was attended by the entire MAD Square family including Sunil, Priyanka Jawalkar, Reba Monica John, Vishnu Oi, Satyam Rajesh, Kartikeya, Anthony Ravi, Ram Prasad, music director Bheems, and lyricist Kasarla Shyam. Each of them expressed gratitude to the audience for the overwhelming response to the film.