Hansika Motwani Moves Bombay High Court: Domestic Violence Case

Actress Hansika Motwani has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking the dismissal of a domestic violence case filed against her. She has submitted a quash petition in this regard. The case was originally registered against Hansika and her mother following a complaint by her brother's wife.

A bench comprising Justice Sarang Kotwal and Justice S.M. Modak has issued notices to Hansika’s sister-in-law and postponed the next hearing to July 3, 2025.

Hansika's brother, Prashant Motwani, married television actress Muskaan James Nancy in 2020. However, due to certain issues, they decided to part ways in 2022. Around the same time, Muskaan filed a domestic violence complaint against Prashant, Hansika, and their mother, Jyoti, leading to a case being registered.

In February 2025, the Mumbai Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to Hansika and her mother. Now, seeking to have the case dismissed, both Hansika and her mother have moved the Bombay High Court.