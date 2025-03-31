Prabhas to Play a Mexican Police Officer in Spirit? Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hints

Pan-India star Prabhas is on a roll with back-to-back projects. While he is already working on Raja Saab and the tentatively titled Fauji, the superstar is also gearing up for Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

During a recent Ugadi celebration event in the U.S., Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped an exciting update about the much-anticipated film. He revealed, "We are currently scouting locations in Mexico. The shoot will begin there soon."

This revelation has sparked massive excitement among Prabhas' fans. Until now, many believed that Spirit would be a local police drama. However, with Mexico as a filming location, speculation is rife that the film might revolve around an international police officer.

With the script work already completed, the production team is gearing up for a fast-paced shoot. Once Prabhas joins the sets, filming is expected to proceed swiftly. If everything goes as planned, Spirit is likely to hit theaters by the summer of 2025. Reports suggest that shooting could commence as early as May 2024.

Finally An UGADI Treat 😍 We are Planning to Shoot #Spirit in #Mexico... currently location recce is going on, Shoot Starts Soon 🔥💥- Sandeep vanga#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/3GmsWVhMuX pic.twitter.com/8YKCqCFLnx — PrabhasWarriors𝕏 (@PRABHASWARRlORS) March 30, 2025

