Prabhas and Disha Patani to Share Screen Again? Exciting Update on Fauji

Prabhas' futuristic epic Kalki 2898 AD was one of Indian cinema’s biggest hits, resonating well with audiences across the country. The film featured Bollywood actress Disha Patani in a key role alongside the pan-Indian superstar. While fans eagerly await the sequel, recent reports suggest that Kalki 2898 AD – Part 2 has been put on hold as Prabhas focuses on completing his other committed projects, including The Raja Saab, Fauji, Spirit, and Salaar 2.

With uncertainties surrounding the start date of Kalki 2, which may not go on floors before 2027, Disha Patani might not have to wait that long to collaborate with Prabhas again. According to the latest buzz, she is in talks to join another film featuring the Baahubali star, possibly even before the Kalki sequel begins production.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi, known for his visually rich storytelling, is reportedly considering Prabhas for a major role in his upcoming project, tentatively titled Fauji. The film introduces a new actress, Imanvi, as the leading lady. However, sources indicate that the script also includes another pivotal female character, for which Disha Patani is being considered. If finalized, this project would mark her third film with Prabhas after the Kalki installments.

While official confirmation is awaited, this development has certainly piqued the interest of movie buffs. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration!

