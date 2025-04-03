Jr NTR to Attend MAD Square Success Meet!

The comedy entertainer MAD Square is enjoying a strong run at the box office, living up to high expectations. Produced by Sitara Entertainments, the film has struck a chord with audiences, thanks to its hilarious narrative and youthful energy. Unlike its predecessor, MAD Square follows a fresh storyline while retaining the madness that made the first film popular.

Starring Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithiin, the film is packed with mischievous performances that have left audiences in splits. Director Kalyan Shankar has crafted a laugh riot, ensuring there’s never a dull moment. While the film primarily appeals to youngsters, it has also won over family audiences, further boosting its box office prospects.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has confirmed that MAD Square is close to reaching the break-even point in almost all regions. With the film’s overwhelming success, the team has now planned a grand success meet on April 4.

Adding to the excitement, reports suggest that the Man of Masses, Jr. NTR, may attend the event as the chief guest. While an official confirmation is awaited, the mere speculation has already sent NTR fans into a frenzy.