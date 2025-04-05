April 2025 Festivals: Sri Rama Navami to Akshaya Tritiya complete list!

As summer arrives, April brings with it a wave of positivity and auspiciousness for devotees. This month is filled with numerous significant festivals that light up the calendar. From the fifth Navratri fast to the Hindu Solar New Year, April is a time for celebration and joy.

Important Festivals in April 2025

Durga Ashtami (Kanya Pujan): It is celebrated on April 5, the day Chaitra Navratri ends. Nine young girls representing the nine avatars of Goddess Durga are welcomed into homes, worshipped, fed, and gifted.

Ram Navami: It is celebrated on April 6, which is the birthday of Lord Shri Ram and is observed with great fervor and enthusiasm all over the country.

Hanuman Jayanti: On April 12, this important day celebrates the birthday of Lord Hanuman.

Hindu Solar New Year: Celebrated on April 14, the festival is celebrated under various names in different parts of the country, including Puthandu, Vishu Kani, Baisakhi, and Pohela Boishakha.

Parashuram Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya: These two festivals, celebrated on April 29 and 30, respectively, are joyful.

Full List of Festivals in April 2025

For those who want to see the complete list of festivals, here is an extensive calendar of events:

April 1: Masik Karthigai Vinayak Chaturthi

April 2: Lakshmi Panchami

April 3: Yamuna Chhath Rohini Vrat

April 4: Chaitra Navapada Oli Begins

April 5: Masik Durgashtami

April 6: Rama Navami Swaminarayan Jayanti Tara Jayanti

April 8: Kamada Ekadashi

April 9: Vamana Dwadashi

April 10: Mahavir Swami Jayanti Pradosh Vrat

April 11: Panguni Uthiram

April 12: Hanuman Jayanti Hanuman Janmotsava Chaitra Navapada Oli Ends Chaitra Purnima Vrat Chaitra Purnima Swarochisha Manvadi

April 13: Vaishakha Begins Ishti

April 14: Mesha Sankranti Solar New Year Puthandu Vishu Kani Baisakhi

April 15: Pohela Boishakha

April 16: Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi

April 20: Bhanu Saptami Kalashtami Masik Krishna Janmashtami

April 24: Vallabhacharya Jayanti Varuthini Ekadashi

April 25: Pradosh Vrat

April 26: Masik Shivaratri

April 27: Darsha Amavasya Anvadhan Vaishakha Amavasya

April 28: Ishti Chandra Darshana

April 29: Parashuram Jayanti Masik Karthigai

April 30: Akshaya Tritiya Matangi Jayanti Rohini Vrat Varshitapa Parana Treta Yuga

This is a glimpse of the rich and colourful festivities celebrated in April 2025. Whether you're seeking to experience new traditions or revisit old ones, this month has something for everybody.

