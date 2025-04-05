Andhra Pradesh Hit by Sudden Rains and Storms; North Andhra on Alert

Uttarandhra witnessed a dramatic change in weather on Saturday, catching many residents by surprise. After a bright and sunny morning, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong gusty winds hit several areas by afternoon. The sudden downpour brought relief from the scorching heat but also disrupted daily life in parts of the region.

According to reports, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and Vizianagaram districts experienced intense showers along with thunder and lightning. The Vizag Weatherman forecasted that these weather conditions are likely to persist through the evening, cautioning residents to remain alert.

The rain, though unexpected, brought much-needed respite to the region which has been reeling under high temperatures for the past few days. However, strong winds have caused minor disturbances in coastal areas, with local authorities monitoring the situation closely.

Citizens are advised to stay indoors during the thunderstorm and avoid open areas. Fishermen and travelers are also urged to take necessary precautions. The meteorological department continues to track the evolving weather patterns in the region.