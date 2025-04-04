Touch Me Not OTT Review: Emotionally Engaging, But Lacks Investigative Depth

Navdeep leads Touch Me Not, a Telugu web series that blends crime, mystery, and supernatural elements into an emotionally driven thriller. While the show leans on familiar tropes, it benefits from compelling performances and an engaging emotional core, making it a watchable weekend pick.

Plot Summary

Touch Me Not follows Raghav Rao (Navdeep), a stern SP haunted by the loss of his mother in a childhood apartment fire. The same blaze orphaned young Rishi (Dheekshith Shetty), whom Raghav later raises along with Megha (Komalee Prasad), the daughter of the late building watchman, who was wrongfully blamed for the tragedy.

The fire also left Rishi with an unusual gift: psychometry — the ability to see a person’s or object’s past through touch. A decade later, a new fire breaks out at a hospital, killing several people. Rishi’s abilities may hold the key to solving the mystery, but the truth is far from simple.

Review and Analysis

Adapted from the Korean drama He is Psychometric, Touch Me Not introduces a concept rarely explored in Telugu content — supernatural crime-solving. Director Ramana Teja takes a cinematic approach, emphasizing emotional drama over investigative intricacies. While this limits the narrative depth in some investigative sequences, it enhances the emotional payoff in the latter half.

The story takes its time to settle. The first episode feels overly focused on character backstories, delaying the central mystery. But once the plot kicks in, the series finds its footing with an emotionally layered storyline and escalating tension.

Performances

Navdeep, in a mature and restrained performance, commands the screen with emotional depth, especially in his scenes with Rishi and Megha. Dheekshith Shetty delivers a standout act, convincingly portraying a conflicted young man navigating his supernatural ability. Komalee Prasad shines in a meaty role, showing great emotional range, while Sanchita Poonacha adds weight with a confident screen presence.

Technical Aspects

Mahati Sagar’s background score enhances the drama, lifting key moments with an emotive soundscape. Visually, the series is sleek — with crisp cinematography, moody lighting, and well-designed sets. However, early episodes suffer from pacing issues and could have benefitted from tighter editing.

What Works

Fresh concept for Telugu audiences

Strong performances from the lead cast

Emotional payoff in later episodes

Production design and background score

What Doesn’t

Slow start with a meandering first episode

Lack of investigative depth in crucial scenes

Could use sharper twists for genre fans

Final Verdict

Touch Me Not may not break new ground in storytelling, but it delivers where it matters — emotionally rich performances, solid production values, and a gripping second half. It’s a decent thriller that should satisfy fans of crime dramas with a supernatural twist.