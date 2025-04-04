South Korea: Acting Defence Minister urges robust readiness against North Korea after Yoon's ouster

Seoul, April 4 (IANS) South Korean Acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho on Friday urged the military to establish a robust readiness posture against possible North Korean provocations following the Constitutional Court's ruling that ousted impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Kim made the call as he convened a meeting of key commanders following the ruling, joined by senior officials from the defence ministry, as well as chiefs of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and armed services, the Defence Ministry said.

"We need to establish a firm military readiness posture against North Korea while perceiving the current stern situation and ensuring the people's safety," he said, instructing the commanders to seamlessly conduct planned operations and training while adhering to political neutrality, Yonhap news agency reported.

The acting minister also called for an overwhelming response posture, under a firm South Korea-US combined defense posture, against the possibility that the North may carry out an unexpected provocation following the ruling, according to the ministry.

In a unanimous verdict delivered earlier in the day, the Constitutional Court upheld Yoon's impeachment over his failed martial law declaration on December 3, immediately forcing him out of office.

Earlier in the day, senior aides to former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol offered to resign en masse, the presidential office said, after the Constitutional Court removed him from office over his failed martial law bid.

Yoon's chief of staff, Chung Jin-suk, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and 13 other aides submitted their resignations to acting President Han Duck-soo after the court upheld Yoon's impeachment over his short-lived martial law declaration in a unanimous vote.

In a statement after the ruling, Yoon said it was "an honour" to serve the country and he was sorry for not being able to meet people's expectations.

The Presidential office was in a somber mood as senior aides watched the live broadcast of the ruling from their offices, while Yoon viewed it from his residence in central Seoul.

Shortly after the announcement at 11:22 a.m., officials lowered the presidential flag displayed in front of the presidential office in Yongsan.

The Constitutional Court's ruling came months after the National Assembly impeached Yoon on December 14 over his martial law declaration. Yoon served less than three years of his five-year term after taking office in May 2022.

With his ouster, the country will hold a snap presidential election within 60 days.

