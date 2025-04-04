Salman Khan thanks true legend Manoj Kumar for his 'unforgettable films'

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Salman Khan thanked late legend Manoj Kumar for his 'unforgettable films'.

Taking to his X (earlier known as Twitter) handle, Salman penned a heartfelt tribute to the yesteryear stalwart.

"Manoj Kumar Ji… a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories....," Salman penned on the micro-blogging site.

Refreshing your memory, Salman's father and celebrated screenwriter, Salim Khan collaborated with Manoj Kumar for the 1981 historical drama, 'Kranti'.

However, did you know that Manoj Kumar wanted to take away the writing credit of 'Kranti'?

Speaking during the trailer launch event of writer duo Salim-Javed's documentary, 'Angry Young Men', Salman revealed that Manoj Kumar wanted to take away the writing credit of 'Kranti' from Salim-Javed. He shared, “So, I just want an interview with Mr Manoj Kumar. He is taking away the credit from Salim-Javed and saying he has written it.”

Interrupting him, Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar pitched in saying, “Did he? Then we will have a separate documentary for Manoj Ji.”

Next, Javed opined, “I think it's very very honest of him that he has made this confession.”

Taking a jibe, Salman said, “It's a fact. He says that I used to write and read it to them. But he did write it.”

Made under the direction of Manoj Kumar, 'Kranti' starred Dilip Kumar in the title role, along with Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, and Parveen Babi as the supporting cast.

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, also known as 'Bharat Kumar', thanks to his patriotic roles, left for a heavenly abode on Friday at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was hospitalized on February 21 owing to his health troubles.

B-town celebs such as Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and several others used social media to pay tribute to the legendary star.

