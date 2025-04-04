'Historic': MP CM, BJP leaders congratulate PM Modi, Amit Shah for Waqf Bill

Bhopal/New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders on Friday expressed happiness after the Parliament passed the Waqf Bill, calling it a historic step by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asserted that the Waqf Bill will ensure efficient management and security of Waqf's properties across the country and empower the Muslims, paving the way for positive changes in society.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the women in the country are getting empowered day by day. Certainly, this important step is an ample example of 'sabka satha, sabka vikas, and sabka vishwas'," Chief Minister Yadav said, talking to the media.

Chief Minister Yadav asserted that this move will increase the revenue of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board.

"It will now ensure transparency in the Waqf Board and its properties encroached by land grabbers will be made free," CM Yadav added.

State Cooperation Minister Vishwas Sarang expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the "historic step" of the Waqf Bill.

"The way Home Minister Shah and some other BJP Ministers explained about the Waqf Bill was amazing and worth learning. Some Muslim leaders, who have illegally grabbed Waqf's properties for their personal use, are unnerved. Poor Muslims have welcomed this Bill," Sarang said, talking to IANS on Friday.

Parliament passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after it was approved by the Rajya Sabha early on Friday morning. The Lok Sabha approved the Bill after over a 12-hour debate on Thursday.

After being passed in both houses of Parliament, the proposed legislation will now be sent for the President's sign-off next before it becomes a law amending the 1995 law governing Waqf properties.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.