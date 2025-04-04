Mammootty’s Bazooka vs Basil Joseph’s Maranamass: Who Will Win the Vishu Fest Race?

April 10 is shaping up to be a major day for Malayalam cinema, with two highly anticipated films set to clash at the box office. Veteran superstar Mammootty is all set to make a strong comeback with his upcoming action thriller Bazooka, while the multi-talented actor and director Basil Joseph is bringing his crime-comedy entertainer Maranamass to theaters on the same day.

Mammootty’s Bazooka, a film that has been delayed multiple times, is finally arriving in cinemas, raising expectations with its recently released trailer. The action-packed thriller promises a gripping storyline, adding to the excitement among fans. Meanwhile, Basil Joseph, known for his stellar performances in Sukshmadarshini and Ponman, is stepping into a new avatar with Maranamass, a film produced by Tovino Thomas’ brothers.

Both films are strategically targeting the festive Vishu season on April 14, hoping to draw large crowds. While Maranamass was initially planned for a later release, the extended weekend led to an early premiere on April 10. This direct competition between an industry legend and a rising star has sparked curiosity about which film will dominate the box office.

With two distinct genres battling for audience attention, the coming days will determine which movie captures the hearts of Malayalam cinema lovers. The results of this much-awaited clash will be revealed soon!