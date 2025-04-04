Are Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash Dating? Actress Puts an End to Wild Rumours

Rumors of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal falling in love again have resurfaced as his divorce from Dhanashree Verma nears completion. This is because he attended the Champions Trophy matches in Dubai alongside influencer-turned-actress RJ Mahvash.

Cricket fans began speculating about the duo's relationship after observing their vibe during the entirety of the Champions Trophy. The news quickly spread, and much like his divorce battle with Dhanashree, Chahal's love life once again became the topic of conversation.

Chahal never issued any statement on his personal life and finished his divorce proceedings right before the start of the IPL. In an interview, RJ Mahvash clarified the unfounded rumors circulating about her and Yuzi Chahal. She revealed that she is "very much single" and is unsure about the idea of marriage in today's world.

RJ Mahvash, who hails from Aligarh, also disclosed that she became engaged at the tender age of 19, a relationship that ended abruptly. She broke up with the person and has been single since then. RJ Mahvash also clarified it that she doesn't have dating or marriage in her mind as of now and is solely focused on her career.

Well, the disclosure should put speculations to rest. RJ Mahvash also said that she doesn't believe in casual dating and will only date if she believes it could lead to a life-long relationship. If there are still speculations going around on Chahal and RJ Mahvash, this clarification should put those rumors to rest, as the two are focused on their careers as of now.