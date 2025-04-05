AP EAPCET 2025 Registration with Late Fee; Check details

The Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) is a state-level entrance examination held for admission to different undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The test is a door of opportunity for students to get a seat in good colleges and study their preferred courses.

Application Deadline

The last date for application for EAPCET 2025 without a late fee was April 4. But still, candidates can apply with a late fee of ₹250 till April 9 and with a late fee of ₹5,000 till April 24.

Exam Details

The EAPCET 2025 exam is to be held shortly, and aspirants are recommended to visit the official website to know the date of the exam, syllabus, and other information. The exam will be held in online mode, and the candidates need to answer multiple-choice questions.

Exam Pattern

The pattern of EAPCET is of multiple-choice type, with a single mark each for every question. The exam will be carried out for an aggregate of 160 marks with 80 questions in each of the two papers - Mathematics and Physics, and Chemistry.

Syllabus

The EAPCET syllabus comprises subjects from the 10+2 curriculum with emphasis on mathematics, physics, and chemistry. The candidates are requested to see the official syllabus and study material and prepare for the examination accordingly.

Preparation Tips

The candidates can prepare for the EAPCET exam as follows:

Keep the syllabus and study materials given by the exam-conducting agency in focus.

Practice question papers of previous years and mock tests to enhance speed and accuracy.

Join coaching classes or study groups online to avail guidance and assistance.

Stay updated with the recent exam pattern and syllabus.

Exam Results

The results of EAPCET are going to be declared shortly after the exam, and candidates can check their marks on the official website. The results will be employed for admission into different undergraduate programs in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy colleges within Andhra Pradesh.

Counseling Process

Once the results are declared, candidates will be invited for counseling, where they will have to select their desired colleges and courses. Counseling will be done by the conducting authority of the exam, and candidates will have to submit their documents and fees to confirm their seat.

Important Dates

Application deadline without late fee: April 4

Application deadline with late fee of ₹250: April 9

Application deadline with late fee of ₹5,000: April 24

Exam date: To be announced

Result declaration: To be announced

By adhering to these tips and being aware of the latest exam information, candidates can prepare well for the EAPCET exam and get admission to their favorite college.

Also read: Bihar B Ed Entrance Test 2025 Registration: Date, Direct Link and others!