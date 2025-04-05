Bihar B Ed Entrance Test 2025 Registration: Date, Direct Link and others!

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) at Darbhanga has started the registration for the Bihar B.Ed Entrance Test 2025. Eligible candidates can now register online through the official portal at biharcetbed-lnmu. in.

Key Dates

Application Form Availability: April 4, 2025

Last Date for Regular Fee Payment: April 27, 2025

Late Fee Payment Window: April 28 to May 2, 2025

Exam Date: May 24, 2025

Admit Card Download: May 18, 2025

Registration Process

To register for the Bihar B.Ed Entrance Test 2025, do the following:

Go to the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in .

. Click on the registration link to view the application form.

Register as a new user by entering the required information.

Log in using your credentials and complete the application form.

Upload the required documents, such as your Aadhaar card and educational documents.

Save a copy of your submitted form for future use.

About the Bihar B.Ed CET

The Bihar Bachelor of Education Combined Entrance Test (Bihar B.Ed CET) is the state-level entrance examination held every year by Lalit Narayan Mithila University. The examination will provide admission to deserving candidates in various B.Ed courses, such as regular B.Ed, distance B.Ed, and Shiksha Shastri B.Ed, at the universities of Bihar.

Participating Colleges

There are 14 B.Ed colleges affiliated with the University of Bihar that provide admissions on the basis of marks scored in the Bihar B.Ed CET.

Exam Schedule and Admit Card

The Bihar B.Ed CET 2025 exam will be conducted on May 24, 2025. The admit cards will be downloadable by candidates from May 18, 2025.

