APPSC Group-II Mains Result 2025 Released – Check Merit List at psc.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the provisional list of candidates shortlisted for Certificate Verification based on their performance in the Group-II Services Main Examination (Objective Type - Offline) held on February 23, 2025, across 13 district centers in Andhra Pradesh. This recruitment is under Notification No. 11/2023 for various posts under General/Limited (Direct) Recruitment.

Candidates are shortlisted in a 1:2 ratio (Merit Basis). Certificate Verification will be held at the APPSC office in Vijayawada, and the schedule will be uploaded on the official website. Individual call letters (memos) will be sent separately to shortlisted candidates. The result list will also be available on the APPSC Notice Board and website.

Shortlisted candidates must bring original documents for verification, including:

Proof of Age & Age Relaxation

Educational Qualification Certificates

Study Certificates

Integrated Community Certificate (for reserved categories)

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (for BC candidates)

EWS Certificate (for Economically Weaker Sections)

Local Status Certificate (for candidates from Telangana)

Sports Quota Certificates (if applicable)

Ex-Servicemen Certificates (if applicable)

PBD Certificate (for candidates with disabilities)

Failure to present these documents will lead to disqualification.

Important Notes: