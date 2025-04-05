Sreeleela Confirms Dating Kartik Aaryan with Insta Story on Love?

Tollywood actress Sreeleela is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan's new movie, Aashiqui-3. The movie, directed by Anurag Basu, will release next year, and there is already extreme buzz about it thanks to its announcement teaser. The chemistry between Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan has already become a highlight, and as the movie's release date draws near, interest in it will only grow.

As the buzz builds around the film, there are also rumors circulating over Sreeleela dating her co-star Kartik Aaryan. The actress was seen celebrating at Kartik's house in a family function, and the actor's mother's recent confession over wanting a doctor for a daughter-in-law radically increased the buzz around them. Neither Sreeleela nor Kartik Aaryan said anything about their relationship status, and they will keep that a mystery until the film's release.

Amid such speculations, the actress recently took to Instagram stories to hold a Q&A session with her fans. When a fan asked about her take on love, she replied, "If you find it, keep it close, so close that any kind of air shouldn't be able to seep through."

Sreeleela also managed to tease fans in the end and said, "Read between the lines." Did she hint at her relationship with Kartik with this tweet or just share her opinion on love? Unknown while, Sreeleela has definitely revealed what she actually thinks about finding true love, and fans got to see a glimpse of the same.

In addition to Aashiqui 3, Sreeleela is starring in Sudha Kongara's Parasakti, opposite Sivakarthikeyan. The actress's Tamil debut was one of the highlights of the preview released weeks ago.