Jr NTR Confirms Adhurs 2 & Devara 2 at Mad Square Success Meet!

Hyderabad witnessed a star-studded night on Friday as the team of Mad Square celebrated the film’s blockbuster success. The event turned even more special with the presence of Jr NTR as the chief guest, who brought energy and emotion to the gathering with his heartfelt speech.

Tarak began by extending his warm wishes to director Kalyan Shankar, praising his knack for comedy. “Creating humor is no easy feat. It’s one of the toughest genres, and that’s exactly why I feel nervous about taking up Adhurs 2,” he admitted. He credited Kalyan’s honest storytelling and genuine intent for the success of both Mad and Mad Square, calling him a filmmaker with a clean heart.

The Devara actor turned nostalgic while speaking about actor Sangeeth Shobhan. He shared how proud Sangeeth’s late father, filmmaker Sobhan, would be of his sons, Sangeeth and Santhosh, for carrying forward the cinematic legacy.

NTR also showered appreciation on Ram Nitin, one of the film’s leads. “Watching Ram Nitin on screen felt like watching my younger self. He truly stood out in Mad Square,” he remarked with a smile.

A lighter moment came when he recounted his bond with Narne Nithin, another lead actor in the film and NTR’s brother-in-law. Reflecting on their early interactions, NTR said, “He was very reserved around me during my early days of marriage. The first time he spoke confidently was when he expressed his dream to become an actor. I jokingly told him he wouldn’t have my support,” Tarak chuckled.

In a surprising update, NTR teased his collaboration with filmmaker Nelson and music director Anirudh, revealing that he would be teaming up with producer Naga Vamsi soon. “From now on, I’m handing over the responsibility of managing fan expectations to him,” he added in good humor.

He didn’t forget to appreciate the comedy team, giving a shoutout to actors like Sunil, Satyam Rajesh, Vishnu Oi, Muralidhar, and the entire crew who contributed to the film’s roaring success.

To the delight of fans, NTR officially confirmed that Devara 2 is on the cards and will go on floors after his upcoming project with director Prasanth Neel.

He wrapped up the event with his signature slogans, leaving fans cheering: “Jai NTR” and “Jai Hari Krishna.”