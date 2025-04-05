Nagababu Faces Protests in Pithapuram; TDP Supporters Shout ‘Jai Varma’ Slogans

Pawan Kalyan's brother and Janasena MLC Nagababu’s visit to the Pithapuram constituency has once again sparked controversy. Supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), under the banner of Varma, gave him another unexpected jolt. Chanting slogans like "Jai Varma," they openly expressed their dissent, delivering a symbolic blow to Nagababu.

As tensions escalated, TDP supporters staged a show of strength waving yellow flags, while Janasena activists tried to block them. This led to a clash between the two groups, resulting in a highly tense situation with pushing and shoving on both sides.

There has been growing sympathy within the TDP for SPSN Varma, the party's in-charge for the Pithapuram constituency, who had stepped aside to support Pawan Kalyan's victory in the last election. TDP cadres and Varma’s followers are now upset, accusing Nagababu of belittling Varma during a recent Janasena public meeting.

Since the alliance came to power, Varma’s political prominence in the region has reportedly diminished. TDP supporters strongly believe Nagababu is behind this political sidelining.

Amid this backdrop, tensions flared yesterday at the inauguration of the Anna Canteen in Gollaprolu, creating a chaotic scene. Most recently, in Kumarapuram, protesters raised pro-Varma slogans and attempted to disrupt Nagababu’s tour, signaling the deepening divide.