Hyderabad Rains Fade, Temperature Rises - Telangana Weather Update

HYDERABAD: After recent rains, the weather in the state has turned hot and sunny as of Saturday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall is expected in isolated areas across the state until April 10, but the overall weather will be dry.

Cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha have weakened, leading to mainly dry conditions. As a result, temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

On Friday, the highest temperature recorded was 38.8°C in Nirmal, while Musheerabad in Hyderabad saw a maximum of 36.1°C, according to TGDPS reports. The city is likely to experience partly cloudy skies and hazy conditions in the morning for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach around 36°C, with a minimum of 24°C.

Surface winds in Hyderabad are expected to blow from the south or southeast, with speeds ranging between 4 and 8 km/hr. Residents can expect warmer days ahead as the dry conditions take hold across the region.