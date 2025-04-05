Komalee Prasad Shines as Megha Chandra in Touch Me Not

In the gripping Telugu web series Touch Me Not, actress Komalee Prasad delivers a standout performance as Megha Chandra, showcasing a striking transformation from a vulnerable student to a strong, no-nonsense police officer. Her emotional range and commanding screen presence have quickly become one of the show’s highlights.

The series follows Raghav Rao (played by Navdeep), a strict Superintendent of Police haunted by a traumatic past — the loss of his mother in an apartment fire that also orphaned young Rishi (Dheekshith Shetty). Raghav raises Rishi and Megha, the daughter of the building's late watchman, who was falsely accused of causing the fire.

The twist? Rishi possesses a unique supernatural gift — psychometry — the ability to see past events by touching people or objects. When a deadly fire breaks out at a hospital years later, Rishi’s mysterious power becomes central to uncovering the truth behind a new, haunting tragedy.

Touch Me Not, adapted from the Korean drama He is Psychometric, brings a fresh concept to Telugu storytelling by merging supernatural elements with crime investigation. While the initial episodes focus heavily on character development, the narrative gains momentum as emotional stakes rise and secrets unfold. Director Ramana Teja opts for a cinematic, emotionally charged approach, which occasionally softens the investigative intensity but amplifies the drama and suspense.

Despite a slow start, the series rewards patient viewers with compelling performances, particularly from Komalee Prasad, whose evolution as Megha Chandra adds both heart and grit to the story.