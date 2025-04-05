Subhash Ghai calls Manoj Kumar one of the finest artists whose work continues to inspire generations

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai attended the last rites of actor Manoj Kumar in the city on Saturday. Bidding adieu to his fellow filmmaker, Subhash Ghai spoke with IANS, and said that Manoj Kumar was one of the finest filmmakers of our country whose work continues to inspire everyone.

He told IANS, “The biggest inspiration for the industry is a filmmaker. If we have ten filmmakers in India, who have been an inspiration for the coming generation, he was one of the finest we had, the biggest filmmaker and an actor”.

He further mentioned, “Manoj Kumar boasted of fine craftsmanship, content, this kind of connection with the audience, and gave songs like ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’, ‘Kasme Vaade’, ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ to the audience. And this music is still relevant in current times, and will stay relevant for the next 50 years as well”.

The last rites of Manoj Kumar were held in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai. The actor, who is credited with introducing a new wave of patriotic content in Hindi cinema, passed away on Friday after prolonged illness.

His mortal remains were brought from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute to his residence in Goswami towers at 10:00 am on Saturday, and the final rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium.

Visuals from his residence showed family members and staff arranging floral decorations, while an ambulance adorned with tri-colour flowers, symbolising the national flag, carried his mortal remains.

The friends and family of the actor attended his last rites as he was given a state funeral. He was given the Guard of Honour during his last rites.

Members of the film fraternity like Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, their sons Abhishek Bachchan, and Arbaaz Khan attended the funeral.

Other members of the fraternity included Prem Chopra, Raza Murad, Vindu Dara Singh, Anu Malik and Dheeraj Kumar were also present.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.