Ram Charan’s Treat for Sri Rama Navami - Peddi First Shot

The countdown is officially on! The much-awaited First Shot of the highly anticipated film Peddi, starring Global Star Ram Charan and directed by the sensational Buchi Babu Sana, is set to be unveiled at 11:45 AM on April 6, marking the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

With just one day to go, the excitement is reaching fever pitch. Director Buchi Babu Sana and legendary composer A.R. Rahman have completed the final mixing, crafting an audio-visual spectacle that’s primed for a grand multi-language release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam this Sunday.

Peddi is being mounted on a colossal scale by debut producer Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner. His ambitious vision is being brought to life with the backing of industry powerhouses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, who are jointly presenting the film.

Promising high-octane visuals and top-tier technical finesse, Peddi is shaping up to be a cinematic event. The First Shot is expected to be a powerful, immersive glimpse that not only lives up to sky-high expectations but sets the bar even higher.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring talent from across the Indian film industries. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan, while Sandalwood icon Shiva Rajkumar takes on a formidable role. Acclaimed actors Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu also appear in key roles.

On the technical front, the film is a powerhouse of talent. R. Rathnavelu handles cinematography, Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, and Avinash Kolla leads production design—ensuring every frame is crafted to perfection.

With more updates around the corner, all eyes are now on April 6. Get ready to witness the thunderous arrival of Ram Charan in Peddi’s First Shot—a glimpse that promises to leave audiences spellbound.