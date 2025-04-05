'Result shows the move wasn't right', says Surinder Khanna on MI's decision to retire out Tilak Varma

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna has called Mumbai Indians’ decision to retire out Tilak Varma both “shocking and surprising”, questioning the impact such a move could have on a young player’s confidence.

The incident took place during Mumbai’s tense 204 run-chase against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday when head coach Mahela Jayawardene opted for a rare tactical substitution in the final overs.

With 24 runs needed off the final seven deliveries, Jayawardene pulled a football-style substitution, replacing Tilak - who had scored 25 off 23 balls - with Mitchell Santner in a desperate attempt to inject fresh momentum into the chase.

“The result itself tells the decision to retire out Tilak Varma was not right. It’s a match situation. It doesn’t look good calling someone retired out. If he goes with his will or with any injury then it’s a different matter, but retiring him out based on his that particular day performance isn't justified,” Khanna told IANS on a video call.

Khanna stressed the need for trust in a player’s ability, especially when they are assigned a specific role in the batting order. “When you give a player a particular number as a batsman, then there should be faith in it,” he said.

He further added, “It was shocking, I would say. Surprising that you called him out and spoilt his confidence. Too many cooks spoil the dish.”

The decision came after Tilak struggled to find boundaries despite spending considerable time at the crease. Walking in at No. 5 during a critical juncture of the match when MI were 86 for 3 in the ninth over, he initially showed promise by stitching a steady partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. But as the chase intensified, the southpaw couldn’t find the acceleration, especially after Suryakumar’s dismissal in the 17th over, which tilted the match decisively in LSG’s favour.

However, the ploy didn’t work as Mumbai Indians eventually fell short and lost the encounter by 12 runs.

