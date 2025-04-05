SSMB29: Mahesh Babu Escapes From SS Rajamouli, Flashes Passport!

If there is one film that the entire Tollywood is waiting for, it's Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra starrer SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film's buzz is at its peak, even though it hasn't been formally announced yet. The movie wrapped up the Odisha leg of the shoot recently, and before another schedule begins, Mahesh decides to plan a little holiday along with his daughter, Sitara.

The paps, who always follow Mahesh and his family on vacation, were there too, waiting for the star to wave. Mahesh Babu is known for his quirky humor and wit. Deciding to have fun with the media, Mahesh proudly flashed his passport and smiled while going inside the airport.

Sitara, his daughter, also laughed at her father's gesture. If you are unaware of why Mahesh did this, here's a little backstory. A few months ago, Rajamouli unexpectedly shared an Instagram video, implying that he intended to encase Mahesh in a bone and prevent him from leaving the country without his consent. SS Rajamouli also had Mahesh's passport in his hand, and that post went viral in no time.

Mahesh flashing his passport signifies his declaration of freedom, at least temporarily, from the influence of his legendary director, allowing him to spend more time with his family.

