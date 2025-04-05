IPL 2025: Did Rachin Ravindra Break Up with His Fashion Designer Girlfriend, Premila Morar?

Rachin Ravindra, one of the IPL's 18th edition's most attractive players, is no stranger to fame. The New Zealand star batter, who amassed a massive fan following in the subcontinent after a scintillating run at the 2023 World Cup, had a significant increase in fans owing to getting drafted with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Over the past two seasons, Rachin has been a consistent performer for the Kings.

Coming to Rachin's personal life, the talented left-handed batsman has been in a long-term relationship with New Zealand-based fashion designer, Premila Morar. Even though Rachin appears to be a person who likes to keep his private life private, he didn't share much about his relationship with Premila on social media.

But Premila did share adorable content about the duo on Instagram. A fashion designer by profession, Premila Morar has stylized celebrities who appear in top magazines like Vogue and has been a constant presence in Rachin's life. Looking at the photos from Premila's Instagram, it's evident that the couple had an adventurous time around the world.

However, fans had gotten curious about their relationship recently as Premila had limited her updates over their love life. After checking the fashion designer's followers list, fans discovered that she was no longer following Rachin Ravindra. Even Rachin stopped following Premila, and this led to the discussion of whether the duo is dating anymore or not.

If reports are to be believed, Rachin has reportedly broken up with Premila, and the two have moved on with their lives. It must also be noted that Premilar didn't delete the photos and videos she posted of her time together with Rachin. Based on the fact that they are unfollowing, it might not be entirely correct to assume that they have broken up.

Only Rachin Ravindra can provide clarity for his CSK fans on his relationship status, but considering how he is a private person, that might never happen.