MS Dhoni to Miss First Two Weeks of IPL 2026 Due to Injury

In a major development ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season, fans have received disappointing news regarding one of the league’s most iconic players. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is expected to sit out the opening phase of the tournament due to injury.

Dhoni Ruled Out of Initial Matches

Reports indicate that Dhoni has suffered a calf strain, which will keep him away from the field for the first couple of weeks of the season. The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman is currently undergoing recovery and rehabilitation.

While the injury is not considered long-term, it will prevent him from participating in the early matches. If his recovery progresses as expected, Dhoni is likely to rejoin the squad by mid-April.

Big Absence for Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni’s absence is a significant setback for Chennai Super Kings, where he has been a central figure for years. His leadership, experience, and finishing ability have played a crucial role in the franchise’s success.

Fans eagerly wait to see him return, but for now, the team will have to adjust without their most trusted player.

Sanju Samson to Take Centre Stage

In Dhoni’s absence, newly added squad member Sanju Samson is expected to take over key responsibilities. The talented wicketkeeper-batsman is likely to step into the spotlight and handle duties behind the stumps.

Samson’s inclusion provides the team with a strong alternative, as he brings both experience and aggressive batting ability. This period could serve as an opportunity for him to establish his role within the squad.

Opportunity Amid Challenge

With Dhoni unavailable for the initial matches, Chennai Super Kings will look to regroup and rely on their bench strength. For Samson, this could be the perfect chance to make an impact early in the tournament.

Meanwhile, fans will be counting down the days until Dhoni returns to action and resumes his role in the competition.

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