Anirudh–Kavya Maran Wedding Speculation Trends Again Online

Rumours about a possible wedding between Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are once again trending on social media.

The speculation started earlier when online posts claimed that Anirudh and Kavya were in a relationship and planning to get married. These rumours spread quickly, with fans discussing their alleged sightings together at different places.

Recently, the buzz has resurfaced again, creating fresh curiosity among fans. However, there is still no official confirmation from either Anirudh or Kavya regarding their relationship or wedding plans.

In fact, Anirudh had earlier reacted to such rumours in a light-hearted way, asking people not to believe or spread false news.

Despite repeated clarifications, the gossip continues to come back from time to time, mainly driven by social media discussions and fan speculation.

As of now, both Anirudh and Kavya are focused on their respective careers, and there is no confirmed news about any wedding.