Rashmika, Vijay’s Romantic Holiday in Koh Samui

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have come together for a new campaign film that offers a glimpse into a newly married couple’s intimate getaway, focusing on togetherness and shared moments rather than grand spectacle.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Koh Samui, the film follows the duo as they unwind in a private setting, embracing a slower pace of travel. The narrative captures candid and unscripted moments between the couple — from relaxed mornings and cooking sessions to leisurely afternoons by the pool — highlighting their bond and comfort with each other.

A key element of the film is its emotional voiceover, inspired by personal notes exchanged between the couple during their wedding. Lines reflecting friendship, companionship, and playful affection run through the narrative, adding depth to otherwise simple, everyday experiences.

The presence of close friends throughout the getaway also reflects a growing trend among travellers who prefer celebrating special occasions with their inner circle. The film subtly showcases this evolving travel style, where experiences are centered around connection, shared memories, and meaningful interactions.

Overall, the campaign presents a slice-of-life portrayal of a couple’s post-wedding retreat, blending scenic visuals with personal storytelling to underline the importance of companionship and mindful travel.