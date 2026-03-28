Bank Holidays Next Week March 31 to April 5: Full List

As the financial year draws to a close and a new one begins, banks across India are gearing up for a relatively busy April with fewer nationwide holidays. However, before the new month settles into routine operations, the upcoming week will see multiple bank closures across different states.

According to the holiday schedule issued by the Reserve Bank of India, banks will observe five holidays between March 31 and April 5, depending on regional observances and weekends.

Bank Holidays Next Week (March 31 to April 5, 2026)

March 31 (Tuesday) – Mahavir Jayanti

Banks will remain closed in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and others

April 1 (Wednesday) – Year-End Closing

Banks in most parts of India will be shut to complete annual account closing, except in select regions such as Sikkim, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh

April 2 (Thursday) – Maundy Thursday

Holiday observed in Kerala

April 3 (Friday) – Good Friday

Banks will remain closed in most states except a few including Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir

April 5 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

Total Bank Holidays in April 2026

April will have 14 bank holidays, including six weekend offs and eight weekday closures. Most weekday holidays will vary by state.

Key Bank Holidays in April 2026

April 11 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

April 12 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

April 14 (Tuesday) – Ambedkar Jayanti, regional New Year festivals (observed in most states)

April 15 (Wednesday) – Regional holidays like Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Nababarsha (select states)

April 16 (Thursday) – Bohag Bihu (Assam)

April 19 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

April 20 (Monday) – Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya (Karnataka)

April 21 (Tuesday) – Garia Puja (Tripura)

April 25 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

April 26 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

What This Means for Customers

With multiple holidays lined up at the start of April, customers are advised to plan their bank visits and transactions in advance. While physical branches may remain closed on these dates, digital services like UPI, NEFT, RTGS, and mobile banking will continue to operate without interruption.

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