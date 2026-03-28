Mahesh Babu–Rajamouli’s Varanasi to Release in Two Parts

Director S. S. Rajamouli is planning something very big for his upcoming movie Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

According to recent reports, the film may be released in two parts because of its huge story and large scale. The movie is said to have a very long duration, and a single film may not be enough to show the entire story properly.

However, this will not be a sequel. Instead, it will be one complete story divided into two parts to give more detailed storytelling and better cinematic experience.

The film is expected to be a big-budget project with a grand storyline that includes elements like adventure, mythology, and even time travel. Because of this massive scale, the makers are considering the two-part format.

Varanasi is one of the most awaited Indian films and is likely to release in 2027, possibly around Ram Navami.

With Rajamouli’s track record of delivering blockbuster films, expectations for this movie are already very high.