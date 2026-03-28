Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 9: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses ₹1,100 Crore Worldwide

The movie Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is doing very well at the box office.

In just 9 days, the film has earned over ₹1,100 crore worldwide. In India, it has collected more than ₹700 crore (net), making it one of the biggest hits in recent times.

The film had a very strong start and broke many records in its first week. Even though collections dropped slightly after the first weekend, it is still performing strongly in theatres.

Because of its fast earnings, the movie has already entered the ₹1000 crore club and is competing with some of the biggest Indian films.

With this trend, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to earn even more in the coming days.