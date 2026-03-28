Banks Holiday on March 28 for Fourth Saturday

Banks across India are not operating today, March 28, 2026, as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. According to the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with every Sunday.

This means customers visiting bank branches today will find them shut nationwide. The rule applies to all types of banking institutions, including commercial banks, cooperative banks, Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), Small Finance Banks, and Local Area Banks.

Why Banks Are Closed Today

The RBI mandates a uniform holiday structure for banks across the country. As per this system:

Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month

All Sundays are regular weekly holidays

Additional holidays depend on national and regional observances

Since March 28, 2026, is the fourth Saturday, banks are closed across India.

Banking Services Still Available

Even though physical branches are shut, customers can continue to use digital banking services without interruption. Online facilities such as:

UPI payments

Net banking

Mobile banking apps

Online fund transfers

remain fully functional.

Systems like NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) and RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement), also regulated by the RBI, operate 24/7 throughout the year. This ensures seamless money transfers even during bank holidays.

ATM Services on Bank Holidays

ATM services will continue to function as usual. Customers can withdraw or deposit cash and perform basic banking transactions without any disruption.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in April 2026

Here’s a quick look at key bank holidays in April:

April 3, 2026 – Good Friday

April 11, 2026 – Second Saturday

April 14, 2026 – Vaisakhi / Ambedkar Jayanti

April 25, 2026 – Fourth Saturday

These holidays are observed either nationwide or in specific states, depending on the occasion.

Update on Mahavir Jayanti Bank Holiday

Interestingly, the RBI has withdrawn the bank holiday for Mahavir Jayanti on March 31, 2026. Banks in several states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand will remain open on that day. This decision has been taken to facilitate smooth financial transactions and proper closing of accounts for the financial year 2025–26.

National Holidays Observed by Banks

Across India, banks remain closed on three major national holidays:

Republic Day

Independence Day

Gandhi Jayanti

These are mandatory closures observed uniformly across all states.