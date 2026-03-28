Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open on March 28, 2026?

Banks in India are closed on Saturday, March 28, 2026. This is because it is the fourth Saturday of the month, and banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays as per RBI rules.

Customers cannot visit bank branches for services like deposits or withdrawals today. Also, banks will remain closed on Sunday (March 29), so it becomes a weekend break.

However, online banking services, ATMs, and UPI will work normally, so you can still do transactions without any problem.

It is always better to check the bank holiday list before visiting your branch.