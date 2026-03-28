Mahavir Jayanti 2026 School Holiday March 31 in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh

Mahavir Jayanti, one of the most important religious holidays for the Jain community, will be observed on March 31, 2026 (Tuesday). The occasion is widely recognised across India and is included in official holiday calendars in several states, leading to school and institutional closures.

Students and parents across states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are checking whether educational institutions will remain closed on this day.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Date and Importance

Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who is regarded as the 24th Tirthankara in Jainism. The festival highlights the values of non-violence, truth, and compassion.

Date: March 31, 2026 (Tuesday)

The day is celebrated with prayers, processions, and religious gatherings in many parts of the country.

Will Schools Remain Closed on March 31, 2026

Schools are expected to remain closed in many regions as Mahavir Jayanti is observed as a public holiday.

States where school holidays are likely:

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Several other states where the festival is listed as a gazetted holiday

Since it is a notified holiday in official calendars, most government schools, colleges, and institutions will not function on this day.

State-Wise Holiday Details

Delhi:

Mahavir Jayanti is observed as a gazetted holiday. Schools, colleges, and government offices usually remain closed.

Uttar Pradesh:

The festival is included in the state holiday list. Educational institutions are generally shut.

Other States:

Many states across India also declare a holiday on this occasion, though the final decision may depend on local administration and school authorities.

Possible Exceptions to School Holidays

Despite being a widely observed holiday, there may be some exceptions:

Private schools may follow different holiday schedules

Schools conducting exams may remain open

Institutional calendars may vary by region

Students are advised to confirm with their respective schools to avoid confusion.

School Holidays in March 2026

March 2026 features multiple holidays across India, resulting in several school closures. Some of the key holidays include:

Holi

Eid-ul-Fitr

Ram Navami

Mahavir Jayanti

These holidays contribute to a busy festive calendar, especially for students.

Final Word on Mahavir Jayanti School Holiday

Mahavir Jayanti on March 31, 2026, is expected to be observed as a school holiday in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and several other states. While most institutions are likely to remain closed, it is always best for students to verify with their schools, particularly during exam periods or special academic schedules.

Also read: LPG Cylinder New Rules 2026: What Has Changed?