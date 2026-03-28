Mahavir Jayanti 2026 School Holiday March 31 in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh
Mahavir Jayanti, one of the most important religious holidays for the Jain community, will be observed on March 31, 2026 (Tuesday). The occasion is widely recognised across India and is included in official holiday calendars in several states, leading to school and institutional closures.
Students and parents across states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are checking whether educational institutions will remain closed on this day.
Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Date and Importance
Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who is regarded as the 24th Tirthankara in Jainism. The festival highlights the values of non-violence, truth, and compassion.
Date: March 31, 2026 (Tuesday)
The day is celebrated with prayers, processions, and religious gatherings in many parts of the country.
Will Schools Remain Closed on March 31, 2026
Schools are expected to remain closed in many regions as Mahavir Jayanti is observed as a public holiday.
States where school holidays are likely:
- Delhi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Several other states where the festival is listed as a gazetted holiday
Since it is a notified holiday in official calendars, most government schools, colleges, and institutions will not function on this day.
State-Wise Holiday Details
Delhi:
Mahavir Jayanti is observed as a gazetted holiday. Schools, colleges, and government offices usually remain closed.
Uttar Pradesh:
The festival is included in the state holiday list. Educational institutions are generally shut.
Other States:
Many states across India also declare a holiday on this occasion, though the final decision may depend on local administration and school authorities.
Possible Exceptions to School Holidays
Despite being a widely observed holiday, there may be some exceptions:
- Private schools may follow different holiday schedules
- Schools conducting exams may remain open
- Institutional calendars may vary by region
Students are advised to confirm with their respective schools to avoid confusion.
School Holidays in March 2026
March 2026 features multiple holidays across India, resulting in several school closures. Some of the key holidays include:
- Holi
- Eid-ul-Fitr
- Ram Navami
- Mahavir Jayanti
These holidays contribute to a busy festive calendar, especially for students.
Final Word on Mahavir Jayanti School Holiday
Mahavir Jayanti on March 31, 2026, is expected to be observed as a school holiday in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and several other states. While most institutions are likely to remain closed, it is always best for students to verify with their schools, particularly during exam periods or special academic schedules.