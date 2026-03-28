LPG Cylinder New Rules 2026: What Has Changed?

New rules have been introduced for LPG gas cylinders to manage supply and avoid misuse.

According to the latest update, a household can keep only two LPG cylinders at a time. This includes one cylinder in use and one spare.

There is no fixed monthly limit, but you cannot book cylinders frequently. You must wait around 21 to 25 days after one delivery to book the next cylinder. In some places, the waiting time may be longer depending on availability.

Another important rule is for people using PNG (piped natural gas). If a home has a PNG connection, they are not allowed to use LPG cylinders.

These rules are introduced to:

Ensure fair supply to all users

Stop hoarding of cylinders

Manage shortages in some areas

In Short

Maximum 2 cylinders per home

Booking allowed after 21–25 days

No LPG for PNG users

These changes aim to make LPG distribution more organized and fair for everyone.