NRI Sanket Joshi Dies of Cardiac Arrest in USA

A tragic incident involving an Indian professional in the United States has once again drawn attention to the rising number of sudden health-related deaths among Indians living abroad, particularly those working in high-pressure jobs.

In the latest case, Sanket Joshi, an NRI originally from Pune, passed away earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest in Pennsylvania, USA. The news has left family, friends, and the wider Indian community deeply saddened.

Sudden Health Emergency Turns Fatal

According to close associates, Sanket had attended a client dinner before experiencing mild chest discomfort later that night. Initially dismissing it as minor uneasiness, he soon reached out to a colleague as his condition worsened.

He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, his health deteriorated rapidly, and he lost consciousness shortly after arrival. Medical teams attempted to revive him using CPR, but despite their efforts, he could not be saved.

Family Left Devastated

Sanket is survived by his wife and young daughter. His sudden demise has come as a huge shock to his family and friends, who are struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Arrangements are currently underway to repatriate his mortal remains to India, where his final rites will be performed.

Growing Concern Over Health Risks

This incident adds to a growing list of similar cases involving Indian professionals, especially those in their 40s, who have died due to cardiac-related issues while working abroad. Many of them are employed in demanding sectors such as information technology, where long working hours and stress are common.

Health experts have often highlighted the importance of regular check-ups, stress management, and maintaining a balanced lifestyle, particularly for individuals in high-pressure careers.

A Wake-Up Call

The untimely death of Sanket Joshi serves as a reminder of the need to prioritise health, even amid busy professional commitments. As such incidents become more frequent, there is increasing awareness about the risks associated with lifestyle-related illnesses among working professionals

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