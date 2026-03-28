What is Earth Hour and How You Can Make a Difference

Earth Hour is a global event where people turn off their lights for one hour to support the environment. It is held every year on the last Saturday of March. In 2026, it is on March 28 from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

This event is organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature. It started in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, and now millions of people across the world take part in it.

The main aim of Earth Hour is to create awareness about climate change and protect nature. During this hour, people switch off non-essential lights to show their care for the planet.

How You Can Make a Difference:

You can easily take part in Earth Hour by doing simple things like:

Turn off lights for one hour

Avoid using electrical devices

Spend time with family without phones or TV

Use candles or eco-friendly lighting

Reduce energy use in daily life

Learn about protecting the environment

Why It Matters:

Earth Hour is not just about switching off lights for one hour. It is a reminder that small actions can help protect the Earth. When millions of people act together, it can create a big impact and encourage long-term changes.