Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 28: Latest City Wise Fuel Rates

Fuel prices across India remained unchanged on March 28, 2026, offering temporary relief to consumers even as global crude oil markets continue to face volatility. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and disruptions in key shipping routes have kept international oil prices on edge, but domestic retail rates have not seen any immediate revision.

The stability in fuel prices also comes at a time of increased political sensitivity ahead of upcoming state elections, where price fluctuations often come under close watch.

Fuel Prices in Major Indian Cities

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across key cities:

Delhi – Petrol: ₹94.77; Diesel: ₹87.67

Hyderabad – Petrol: ₹107.50; Diesel: ₹95.70

Kolkata – Petrol: ₹105.41; Diesel: ₹92.02

Mumbai – Petrol: ₹103.54; Diesel: ₹90.03

Bengaluru – Petrol: ₹102.96; Diesel: ₹90.99

Chennai – Petrol: ₹101.06; Diesel: ₹92.61

While petrol prices in several cities remain above ₹100 per litre, diesel rates are still below that mark in most regions.

Impact of Excise Duty Cut

The current price stability follows a significant reduction in excise duty by the central government. Petrol duty has been reduced from ₹13 per litre to ₹3, while diesel duty has been completely removed, dropping from ₹10 per litre to zero.

This move has helped ease the burden on consumers, preventing further spikes in retail fuel prices despite global pressures.

What Influences Fuel Prices in India?

Fuel prices in India are determined by a mix of international and domestic factors:

Global crude oil prices: The most important factor, as petrol and diesel are refined from crude oil

Exchange rate: A weaker rupee against the US dollar increases import costs

Taxes: Central and state levies form a major portion of the final retail price

Logistics and demand: Transportation costs and local demand-supply conditions also play a role

Why Prices Vary Across Cities

Petrol and diesel prices are not uniform across India due to differences in state taxes and local levies. States impose varying Value Added Tax (VAT) rates, which directly impact the final cost.

Additionally, factors such as transportation expenses and regional demand patterns contribute to price variations between cities.

Also read: Banks Holiday on March 28 for Fourth Saturday