Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Date, Time, Significance and Teachings of Lord Mahavir

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most sacred festivals for followers of Jainism. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who is regarded as the final and most revered Tirthankara. His teachings continue to guide millions with values rooted in peace, discipline, and spiritual awareness.

In 2026, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on March 31, marking the 2624th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Date and Timings

The festival is observed on the Trayodashi (13th day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: March 30, 2026 at 07:09 AM

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: March 31, 2026 at 06:55 AM

Devotees across the country observe this day with prayers, temple visits, and religious gatherings.

Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti holds immense importance for the Jain community. It marks the birth of a spiritual leader who played a key role in shaping Jain philosophy and spreading the message of dharma.

Lord Mahavir is remembered as a teacher who emphasized self-discipline, compassion, and non-violence. According to Jain beliefs, his mother experienced several auspicious dreams during pregnancy. While Digambara traditions mention 14 dreams, Svetambara traditions describe 16 dreams, all symbolising the greatness of the child to be born.

The day is celebrated with devotion, storytelling, and teachings that highlight his life and values. Children are often introduced to stories about his life to understand his path of righteousness.

Core Teachings of Lord Mahavir

The philosophy of Lord Mahavir is based on five key principles that form the foundation of Jainism:

Ahimsa (Non-violence): Avoid harming any living being through thoughts, words, or actions

Satya (Truth): Always speak the truth and stay away from dishonesty

Asteya (Non-stealing): Do not take anything that is not willingly given

Brahmacharya (Self-control): Practice discipline over desires and maintain purity

Aparigraha (Non-attachment): Let go of material possessions and reduce worldly attachments

These teachings continue to inspire people to lead a life of simplicity, kindness, and ethical responsibility.

Conclusion

Mahavir Jayanti is not just a festival but a reminder of timeless values that promote harmony and peaceful living. As devotees celebrate this auspicious day on March 31, 2026, the teachings of Lord Mahavir remain as relevant today as they were centuries ago.

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