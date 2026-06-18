IPL 2027 Set for a Major Schedule Change?

The Indian Premier League may undergo a major scheduling adjustment in the coming years, with discussions reportedly underway to begin the 2027 season earlier than usual.

According to reports, IPL officials are evaluating the possibility of advancing the tournament's start date to reduce the impact of extreme summer temperatures on players, support staff, and spectators. Rising heat levels during April and May have become a growing concern, especially in cities that experience intense weather conditions.

The current IPL format typically begins in the final week of March and runs until the end of May. However, there is speculation that the 2027 edition could get underway in the first half of March, potentially around March 10.

The proposed move is aimed at ensuring more comfortable playing conditions and improving the overall experience for fans attending matches in stadiums. By starting earlier, organizers hope to complete a significant portion of the tournament before temperatures reach their peak.

The discussion comes at a time when the league is also considering future expansion plans. If more matches are added in upcoming seasons, the tournament may rely on a higher number of double-header fixtures to accommodate the schedule within a shorter timeframe.

At present, no final decision has been announced, and the proposal remains under consideration. The IPL governing body is expected to review various factors before making any official changes to the tournament calendar.

If approved, the revised schedule could mark one of the biggest changes to the IPL format in recent years and help the league adapt to increasingly challenging weather conditions.

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