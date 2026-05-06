IPL 2026 Final on May 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the venues for the playoffs and final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, with the grand finale set to take place in Ahmedabad on May 31.

According to the schedule released by the BCCI, Qualifier 1 will be held on May 26 in Dharamshala. The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 matches are scheduled to be played in Mullanpur on May 27 and May 29 respectively.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket venue, will host the summit clash of the tournament, where the top two teams will battle for the IPL 2026 title.

With the league stage nearing its conclusion, excitement is building among cricket fans as teams intensify their fight for a place in the playoffs.