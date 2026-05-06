Jo Sharma on Her Debut Thriller M4M

The Indian film industry is gearing up for the release of the suspense thriller M4M (Motive For Murder), starring US-based actress Jo Sharma in the lead role. Directed by Mohan Vadlapatla, the film is slated for a grand worldwide release on May 8 in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam — through PVR INOX Pictures.

Even before its theatrical release, the film has generated significant international attention by winning 15 awards at global film festivals, including honors for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actress.

In an exclusive interaction, Jo Sharma opened up about her acting journey, the film’s unique murder mystery concept, and her aspirations in the industry.

“M4M Is a Massive and Special Debut”

Introducing herself, Jo Sharma said she hails from San Francisco and comes from a theater background in the United States.

“M4M is my debut feature film, and it’s an extremely special project for me. I play ‘Radha,’ a bold and intelligent crime investigative journalist. The role demanded emotional depth, strength, and intensity,” she said.

Jo revealed that she underwent nearly three years of training under director Mohan Vadlapatla to prepare for the role. Apart from acting in the film, she was also involved in the screenplay process as a co-writer along with Mohan Vadlapatla and Rahul Adavala.

“Being part of the writing process helped me shape Radha’s character in a much more layered and realistic way,” she explained.

International Recognition Before Release

The actress said the team was overwhelmed by the global response the film received during its festival run.

“M4M has already won 15 international awards before release. We received Best Film honors at the Los Angeles Film Festival, while Mohan garu won Best Director in London. I was fortunate to receive Best Actress awards at film festivals in New York, Hollywood, and Santa Monica,” she said.

One of the proudest moments for the team, according to Jo, was the film’s screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Our premiere at Cannes received a standing ovation. Watching international audiences connect with a story rooted in Indian culture and Telugu sensibilities was truly emotional,” she added.

Murder Mystery Inspired by Legendary Paintings

Speaking about the film’s biggest highlight, Jo said M4M offers a concept rarely explored in world cinema.

“This is not just another thriller. The killer in the film recreates legendary paintings through murder scenes. Victims are arranged to resemble iconic artworks by masters like Raja Ravi Varma and Pablo Picasso. It’s a dark yet artistic psychological thriller,” she revealed.

To further engage audiences, the makers have announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for viewers who correctly identify the villain on the first day of release.

Roots in India, Dreams in Cinema

Jo Sharma said the film has been jointly produced by Mohan Media Creations and McQueen Group USA on a significant budget with high production values.

Though based in the US, she said she shares deep roots with India.

“I was born in Hyderabad and raised in Nagpur and Mumbai. My parents are from Vijayawada and Guntur, so I am fluent in Telugu, Hindi, and Marathi,” she said.

Admiration for Tollywood Stars

When asked about her favorite Telugu actors, Jo expressed admiration for several leading stars and legendary performers.

“I deeply respect legends like Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh. I also admire Prabhas for taking Telugu cinema to the global stage with Baahubali,” she said.

She added that she also enjoys the work of Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu, while calling Jr. NTR one of her favorites for his dialogue delivery and acting skills.

“I Want to Be a Beauty With Brains”

Sharing her long-term ambitions, Jo Sharma said she hopes to establish herself as a versatile performer capable of balancing glamour, action, and substance-driven roles.

“I love acting and dancing, and I want to take on characters that are both glamorous and powerful. Ultimately, I want to be recognized as a ‘Beauty With Brains,’” she said.

Jo concluded by expressing confidence in the film and hoped audiences would support M4M when it releases worldwide on May 8.