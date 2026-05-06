MAA Warns Against Unauthorized Money Collection in Its Name

The Movie Artistes Association (MAA) has issued a strong statement cautioning artistes and the public against fraudulent groups and individuals allegedly misusing the association’s name to collect money illegally.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, MAA clarified that it is the only recognized and authorized association representing artistes across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The association stated that it is affiliated with and recognized by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and the Telugu Film Producers Council.

MAA further emphasized that it is the only artistes’ body working in coordination with all 24 crafts of the Telugu film industry, functioning as a unified platform to support, represent, and safeguard the interests of its members.

The association said it recently came to know that certain unauthorized groups and individuals were creating confusion by using misleading names such as “AP MAA” and “MAA AP.” According to MAA, these entities are falsely presenting themselves as affiliated organizations and are allegedly collecting money from artistes in the name of memberships and other activities.

Clarifying its stand, MAA categorically stated that there is no officially recognized organization called “AP MAA” or “MAA AP,” and that the association has not authorized any person or group to collect money on its behalf.

Strongly condemning the alleged fraudulent activities, MAA warned that strict legal action would be initiated against anyone found misusing the association’s name or misleading artistes and the public.

The association also urged artistes to remain vigilant and avoid making payments or taking memberships in any such unauthorized bodies. It appealed to members of the film fraternity to report any suspicious activities directly to the MAA office in Film Nagar.

Calling for unity within the industry, MAA said all stakeholders must work together to protect the dignity, integrity, and unity of the association.