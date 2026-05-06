Best Summer Tourist Places in Hyderabad for Kids and Families

Summer holidays have begun, and many families are planning trips to hill stations like Ooty or Shimla. However, not everyone can travel far—and the good news is, you don’t have to. Hyderabad and its surrounding areas offer plenty of exciting and refreshing destinations perfect for a fun-filled family outing.

From water parks and snow zones to nature escapes and weekend retreats, there are many options to keep children entertained while giving parents a relaxing break.

Cool Places to Beat the Summer Heat in Hyderabad

With rising temperatures, families are looking for places where kids can cool off and enjoy. Hyderabad has several spots that are ideal for day trips, where you can head out in the morning and return by evening.

Wonderla Hyderabad

Wonderla Hyderabad is one of the most popular amusement parks located on the outskirts of the city. It offers a mix of thrilling rides and water attractions suitable for both kids and adults. It’s a perfect place to spend an entire day enjoying fun activities.

Ocean Park & Jalavihar

Ocean Park Hyderabad, located near Gandipet, and Jalavihar Water Park, situated close to Hussain Sagar, are great alternatives. These parks feature water slides and pools at more affordable ticket prices, making them ideal for budget-friendly outings.

Snow World

For a completely different experience, visit Snow World Hyderabad near Hussain Sagar. This indoor snow park lets visitors enjoy icy temperatures and snow activities, offering a unique escape from the summer heat—almost like stepping into the Himalayas.

Weekend Getaways Near Hyderabad

If you’re planning a short trip over the weekend, there are several scenic locations near Hyderabad where families can unwind and enjoy nature.

Ananthagiri Hills

Ananthagiri Hills, located about 70 km from the city, is known for its cool climate and lush greenery. It’s a great destination for trekking, picnics, and spending time in nature.

Mallela Theertham Waterfalls

Nestled in the dense Nallamala Forest, Mallela Theertham is a beautiful waterfall offering a refreshing environment. Though it’s around 200 km away, it’s worth visiting for those who enjoy nature and scenic views.

Singur Dam

Singur Dam, located about 100 km from Hyderabad, is another great spot. Built across the Manjeera River, it offers boating and peaceful surroundings, making it ideal for both kids and adults.

Perfect Summer Plans Without Leaving the City

You don’t always need a long trip to make summer holidays special. Hyderabad provides a wide range of destinations—from adventure parks to natural retreats—ensuring there’s something for every family.